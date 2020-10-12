Edo Assembly Speaker impeached

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, was on Monday impeached.
Okiye was impeached on Monday morning after the Majority Leader of the House moved a motion for his removal.
Nine out of the 10 members of the Assembly, who were present at a brief sitting of the lawmakers signed Okiye’s impeachment letter.
The former speaker was immediately replaced by Marcus Onobun, a member representing Esan West State constituency as the new speaker.
