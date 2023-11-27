JUST IN: Edo Dep Gov, Shaibu, finally declares for 2024 governorship race

The deputy governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu on Monday formally declared his intention to contest for the governorship position of the state in the race coming up next year.

Shaibu has been in a political conflict with his principal, Godwin Obaseki, as the two men fell out over what many believed was Shaibu’s plan to contest the governorship race, which Obaseki is not in support of.

Shaibu after months of speculation, made the declaration on Monday morning in a televised announcement after he was denied the use of a hotel he had earlier booked for the declaration.

Shaibu who has been deputy to Obaseki since 2016, said he would be contesting for the position on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would vie for the party’s ticket in the upcoming party primaries.

“After all the consultation we have made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultation known to our people. And the answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” Shaibu said while declaring his intention to run.

He added that he has put his life on the line for the development and growth of the state and is determined to make the state great again.

After his official declaration, Shaibu went ahead to launch his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event attended by party leaders and supporters.

However, Gov. Obaseki and members of the state executive council were conspicuously absent at the campaign office launching, giving more credence to talks that the governor is not in support of Shaibu’s ambition.

