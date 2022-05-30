EFCC arraigns ex-Gov Okorocha in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha in court.

Okorocha was recently arrested at his Abuja home for an alleged N2.9 billion fraud.

The EFCC on Monday morning, brought the former governor and Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, before a Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment.

The Senator is being put on trial by the Federal Government on 17-count charges involving criminal diversion of public funds and properties.

According to reports from the court premises, there was heavy presence of security personnel drawn from the EFCC, the DSS and the police, as Okorocha was driven to the court premises at about 8:50 am and was immediately led to the court room for commencement of trial.

Though the arraignment of the Senator took many by surprise, some of his supporters, family members and political associates were reported to be in the court ahead of his arrival but could not get direct access to him due to the heavy security mounted around him.

The lead counsel to Okorocha, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, was also on hand with a retinue of other lawyers as his client was ushered into the presence of Justice Inyang Ekwo to begin trial on his alleged fraud charges.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant, was forcefully arrested last Tuesday at his Maitama, Abuja, residence by operatives of the EFCC after he allegedly jumped administrative bail and refused to appear in court for trial.

Read also: VIDEO: Moment EFCC arrested Okorocha, with gunshots to chase people away

Before the EFCC took the step to arrest Okorocha, Justice Ekwo had, on March 28, issued a threat to strike out the N2.9 billion money laundering charges against Okorocha if the Federal Government failed again to bring him to court.

The judge had also threatened to throw out the charges against the former Governor following the inability of the Federal Government to serve charges on him as required by law.

Justice Ekwo’s orders were made after an EFCC counsel, Cosmos Ugwu, for the second time, told the judge that he was not able to see the Senator and serve him with the charges.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now