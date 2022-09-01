Politics
EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker
The Economic and financial Commission (EFCC) on Thursday morning arrested the Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.
He was picked up at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
Oluomo was at the airport to board a flight out of the country.
The anti-graft agency’s arrest of Oluomo is not unconnected with several allegations of misappropriation of state funds and other financial crimes.
He was reportedly picked up at about 9:15am after he failed to honour several invitations from the agency to appear to answer questions on the allegations.
Read also: Ogun Assembly summons three ex-DGs of land bureau over alleged financial infractions
A source at the Commission who confirmed the arrest of the Ogun Speaker said he was trailed to the International airport on a tip off and picked up before he could board the flight.
After his arrest, Oluomo was whisked off to the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft agency where he is currently ongoing interrogation.
The spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments before going to press as calls and text messages to his phone were not responded to.
