JUST IN: EFCC arrests Okorocha for alleged money laundering | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged money laundering.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, said the ex-governor was arrested on Tuesday based on investigations into alleged money laundering while he was the Imo State governor.

Uwujaren added Okorocha would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

A top official of the commission, who also confirmed the arrest of the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, said he was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at his private office in Abuja and whisked to the crime bursting office in Wuse II.

READ ALSO: Okorocha champions 2023 Igbo Presidency, says time is right

According to him, the EFCC operatives had been on Okorocha’s trail for some days after he failed to honour the commission’s invitation.

The anti-graft agency had said in 2020 it recovered N2.7 billion the ex-governor allegedly looted from the Imo State treasury and returned same to the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions