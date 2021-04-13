 JUST IN: EFCC arrests Okorocha for alleged money laundering | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

JUST IN: EFCC arrests Okorocha for alleged money laundering

Published

15 mins ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, for alleged money laundering.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development on his Twitter handle, said the ex-governor was arrested on Tuesday based on investigations into alleged money laundering while he was the Imo State governor.

Uwujaren added Okorocha would be prosecuted at the end of investigation.

A top official of the commission, who also confirmed the arrest of the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, said he was arrested at 4:15 p.m. at his private office in Abuja and whisked to the crime bursting office in Wuse II.

READ ALSO: Okorocha champions 2023 Igbo Presidency, says time is right

According to him, the EFCC operatives had been on Okorocha’s trail for some days after he failed to honour the commission’s invitation.

The anti-graft agency had said in 2020 it recovered N2.7 billion the ex-governor allegedly looted from the Imo State treasury and returned same to the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 days ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Latest3 hours ago

Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival

In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports9 hours ago

Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Sports2 days ago

Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter

Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
Sports2 days ago

In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe

Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Sports3 days ago

Real Madrid secure rare double over Barcelona in El-clasico

Real Madrid moved back to the top of the La Liga table after securing a vital 2-1 win over Barcelona...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Tech22 hours ago

Twitter to open first African office in Ghana

Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Latest1 day ago

Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
Latest2 days ago

P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement

P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
Latest3 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...