JUST IN: EFCC goes after Okorocha again, invades Abuja home

It seems the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not done with former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, as the anti-graft agency has reportedly invaded his Abuja home.

Okorocha and his family members have had a running battle with the EFCC ever since he handed over power to his successor in the state, Hope Uzodinma.

The former governor’s residence in the Maitama neighborhood of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was on Tuesday raided by anti-graft agents, seeking his arrest.

The EFCC officers stormed the premises of the former governor, and demanded that Okorocha, who is running for president on the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), either submit to arrest or accept a long-standing invitation to their office.

The EFCC operatives barricaded the presidential aspirant’s residence upon their arrival, and stated that no members of Okorocha’s family would be permitted to leave the premises until the former governor is produced.

The operatives, who were subsequently seen checking individuals leaving and entering the premises, also warned Okorocha’s mobile police officers to leave the property.

They also threatened to break down doors in the house if Okorocha did not come out peacefully.

