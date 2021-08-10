 JUST IN: EFCC quizzes ex-Bayelsa governor, Dickson for alleged misappropriation of funds, others | Ripples Nigeria
JUST IN: EFCC quizzes ex-Bayelsa governor, Dickson for alleged misappropriation of funds, others

Published

24 mins ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday quizzed the former Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson, for alleged corruption.

Dickson, who is representing the Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, presented himself at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The commission had earlier invited the former governor to defend himself on the allegations of false assets declaration, abuse of office, and misappropriation of public funds.

READ ALSO: Ex-gov Dickson dismisses reports of feud with Diri, warns supporters against attacking govt

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

He, however, refused to give more details on the Senator’s invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Some People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains in Bayelsa had accused Dickson who ruled the state from 2012 to 2019 of mismanaging over N1 trillion belonging to the state.

Opinions

