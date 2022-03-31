JUST IN: Eguavoen steps down as NFF terminates contracts of entire technical crew of Super Eagles

Austin Eguavoen has stepped down from his position as interim Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles following the team’s failure to clinch a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eguavoen, who took over from sacked coach Gernot Rohr late last year, led the Eagles to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon in January, but much was expected of him in the World Cup playoff.

The Super Eagles played a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of the playoff and failed to take advantage of the home leg in Abuja as they drew 1-1 to miss out on away goal rule.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has also dismissed the entire technical crew of the team for similar reason, stating that a new crew would be formed to lead the team going forward.

A statement from the Federation on Thursday reads:

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.”

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours.”

Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo, Salisu Yusuf and Aloysius Agu are top members of the crew.

It has been a disappointing few months for the supporters of Super Eagles, who have had to watch the national team lose to Tunisia after three straight wins at the AFCON, and then again lose the World Cup ticket to Ghana in another tie where the Eagles were favourites.

Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon will be representing Africa at the mundial billed to kick off on 21 November, 2022 in Qatar.

They will all discover their group stage opponents on Friday when the draw takes place in Doha.

