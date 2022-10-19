JUST IN: Ekiti Assembly speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, dies

The Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Yinka Oyebode, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday night, said the speaker died at the state’s University Teaching Hospital after developing a cardiac arrest.

He was 66.

The statement read: “Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State Ministry of Information, and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”

