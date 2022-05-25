Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu 2023 governorship race

Former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has announced his withdrawal from the race to become the governor of Enugu State in 2023.

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, will no longer participate in the governorship primary election of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

Ekweremadu who was a frontline candidate for the gubernatorial primaries in the state scheduled to hold on Wednesday (today), threw in the towel in a statement issued by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, without stating the specific reasons for the withdrawal, but said supporters of the politician will be informed of his next line of action very soon.

The statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads:

“We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”

