Politics
JUST IN: El-Zakzaky, wife, released from prison
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been released from the Kaduna Correctional Centre.
The duo were released a few hours after Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted them on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, disruption of public peace, and unlawful assembly filed against them by the Kaduna State government.
The government had accused the couple of being responsible for the death of a soldier during a rally by the Shiites members in Zaria.
In the Wednesday’s ruling, the judge held that the charges filed by the government in 2018 under the Kaduna State Penal Code 2017 over offences allegedly committed on December 12, 2015, are incompetent and abuse of court process.
READ ALSO:Court adjourns El-Zakzaky’s trial till March 31
He ordered the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately release the couple from detention.
The defence counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), who addressed journalists after the court’s ruling, said El-Zakzaky and his wife had already left the state for an undisclosed destination.
El-Zakzaky and his wife were released five years after they were first detained on the order of the Kaduna State government.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....