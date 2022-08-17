JUST IN: Electricity workers suspend strike

The National Union Electricity Employees (NUEE) has suspended its strike for two weeks.

The union suspended the strike after a meeting with the Federal Government team led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in Abuja.

The NUEE had in a notice signed by its General Secretary, Joe Ajaero, on Monday directed its members across the country to embark on strike from Wednesday.

The workers are protesting the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN)’s directive to principal managers eyeing the position of general managers to attend a promotion interview.

Other issues raised by the union include the stigmatisation of employees from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation from working in other sections of the power industry and the failure to pay the staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) their December 2019 entitlement.

The shutdown of transmission stations across the country led to the collapse of the power grid, the seventh this year.

At the end of the meeting which lasted three hours, the workers agreed to suspend the strike which has thrown many parts of the country including Lagos and Abuja into a total blackout.

The workers expressed hope that the government would address their complaints and prevent them from resuming their strike at the end of the two weeks window.

