Just in: Elon Musk cancels $44bn bid to buy Twitter

South African-born billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has terminated the $44 billion deal with Twitter.

The Tesla founder confirmed the cancellation of the deal in a notice sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday evening by his attorney, Mike Ringler.

The deal, according to the filing, was called off because Musk has expressed doubt about the information provided by Twitter, especially on the platform’s spam accounts.

READ ALSO: Jeff Bezos loses N1.34tn, as Elon Musk opens N35.78tn gap lead on richest person list

Musk’s decision to end the deal followed weeks of speculation about the possible collapse of the agreement.

The billionaire first declared its intention to buy Twitter weeks after buying its share.

Musk and Twitter agreed in April that if a party chose to withdraw from the deal, the defaulter would pay a fine of $1 billion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now