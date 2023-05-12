JUST IN: Elon Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, on Friday, named NBC Universal’s former head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, as the microblogging platform’s new chief executive.

Musk, who confirmed the appointment on his Twitter handle, declared his readiness to work with Yaccarino.

The announcement followed speculations in the media that the media executive was in talks with the South African-born billionaire for the Twitter top job.

Musk had a few months back promised to step back from the role he had occupied since the completion of Twitter’s takeover from its previous owners in October 2022.

In the statement, the billionaire said Yaccarino would focus primarily on business operations while he takes charge of product design and new technology.

He wrote: “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!”

Yaccarino had earlier on Friday announced her resignation from NBC Universal’s position.

The company had since confirmed her departure with immediate effect.

