Just In: Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, wants Section 84(12) of Electoral Act scrapped

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday demanded the removal of the contentious Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.

The section which requires political appointees to resign from their positions at least three months before their parties’ primaries and conventions has dominated public discourse in Nigeria in the last few weeks.

The section also barred statutory delegates which include the president, governors (current and old) and National Assembly members from taking this weekend’s presidential primaries.

The uncertainty over the eligibility of the statutory delegates in the presidential primaries has also been fuelled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s reluctance to sign the latest amendment of the Electoral Act.

