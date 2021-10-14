Politics
JUST IN: Ex-Senate President, Ayu, emerges consensus candidate for PDP chairmanship
Former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has emerged as consensus candidate for the position of national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
This is coming ahead of the party’s national elective convention slated for October 31.
Details coming…
