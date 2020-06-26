Latest Metro

June 26, 2020
JUST IN... FG closes Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Friday said the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be closed to traffic after the fire incident that involved three tankers on Sunday.

According to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Works, the bridge would be shut for integrity test to be carried out.

The letter addressed to the Lagos State Government and signed by the Deputy Director, Highways, Federal Ministry of Works, K.Y. Ibrahim, solicited the support of the state for the success of the job.

According to Ibrahim, the contractor handling that section of the expressway requested that the bridge be shut from Friday to Sunday in order to ascertain the bridge’s “serviceability state after the fire incident”.

“We now request the support of the Lagos State Government in terms of handling the expected high traffic volume that may be generated along the axis during the work and also to help evacuate the wreckage of the accident still on site,” the letter said.

