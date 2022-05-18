JUST IN: Finance Minister suspends Accountant-General, Idris, over alleged N80bn fraud

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday, suspended the Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, indefinitely over his arrest for alleged N80 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Monday arrested the AGF for alleged misappropriation of the funds.

Ahmed was arrested at his Kano residence after he failed to honour the commission’s investigation to defend himself on the allegation.

In a statement, the EFCC accused the AGF of raking off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.

The statement read: “The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.”

In a letter dated May 18, 2022, the minister said the suspension of the AGF was to allow for a “proper and unhindered investigation” into the allegation in line with public service rules.

“The Accountant General is not expected to come to the office or contact any official in his office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised,” the letter read.

