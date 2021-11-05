JUST IN: Fire guts Abuja market, three die

At least three persons were confirmed in a fire outbreak at a market in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of Abuja on Friday evening.

The Acting Director of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, Florence Wenegieme, who confirmed this to journalists, said several other people were injured in the incident.

The fire which started from a shop near the market was caused by a fuel tanker explosion in the area.

Wenegieme said hoodlums had taken over the scene of the incident and prevented emergency responders from carrying out their operation.

She said: “The incident happened not quite long. I can’t tell you the cause but I can tell you that three persons have died. But we are yet to take out the corpses because hoodlums have taken over the place.

“They also did not allow our men to do their jobs. They (our men) have parked somewhere waiting for the police to come.”

