JUST IN: First batch of 270 Sudan returnees arrives in Abuja

The first batch of 270 Nigerians stranded in Sudan has arrived in the country.

The returnees, who are mostly students, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard an Air Peace plane at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Air Force had earlier announced the expected arrival of the country’s nationals from Egypt.



READ ALSO: Sudan: NiDCOM denies stopping Nigerians from S-East boarding evacuation buses

In a terse message on WhatsApp, the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the NAF C-130H aircraft evacuating the Nigerians from Egypt had departed the Aswan Airport in the North African country and would arrive at the Abuja airport by 11:23 p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now