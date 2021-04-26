JUST IN: Five killed as gunmen attack another police station in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

At least five persons were killed during Monday evening’s attack on the Okigwe South Police Area Command in Orieagu, Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State by unknown gunmen.

A police officer told journalists at the scene the gunmen who stormed the facility in large numbers opened fire on the cops who challenged them.

He added that five policemen were killed in the attack while the hoodlums set fire on the facility.

They also carted away arms and released all the suspects in custody.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attack.

He said five policemen were killed while one has been declared missing by the authorities.

The attack is the sixth on police facilities in the South-East this month as the criminals’ deadly siege on the region continued.

It is also the fourth in Imo State following the April 5 attack on the headquarters of the state police command and two other divisional headquarters in the state.

