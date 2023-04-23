JUST IN: Five-storey building collapses in Apapa Lagos

A five-storey building under construction collapsed in the Government Reservation Area of Apapa, Lagos, on Sunday.

However, the number of casualties has not been ascertained.

Police operatives, men of the state fire service, and other emergency responders have mobilised to the scene of the incident for rescue operations.

The incident came a few days after a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island, in the Ikoyi area of the state.

Building collapse is a recurring problem in Lagos with more than five cases already reported across the state this year.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ordered the demolition of three buildings in Banana Island over violation of guidelines by the owners.

