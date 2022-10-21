JUST IN: Flamingos knock USA out of World Cup to reach historic semifinal

The Nigeria women’s U-17 football team, the Flamingoes have reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup after shocking USA on Friday.

Having started their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Germany, the Nigerian teenagers bounced back with a 4-0 victory over New Zealand in their second group game.

They went on to seal a 2-1 victory over Chile to seal the second spot in Group B, and be drawn against USA in the quarterfinals.

Flamingos kept their spirit up and successfully inflicted a shock defeat on their American counterparts after coming out on top following a shootout.

The Nigerian girls are making it to the semifinal of the women’s U-17 World Cup for the first time in history.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now