JUST IN…Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps back to APC

Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps back to APC

July 24, 2020
PDP confirms Dogara’s return
By Edirin Etaghene

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has once again jumped parties, by making a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known by the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

READ ALSO: Dogara describes Buhari as a master in blaming others for his failures

The former Speaker had in the heat of the 2019 general elections left the ruling APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

More to come…

Edirin Etaghene

Editor @Ripples Nigeria
Writer, Journalist, Activist. Interested in government policies that have direct impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

