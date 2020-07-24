JUST IN…Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps back to APC

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has once again jumped parties, by making a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known by the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

The former Speaker had in the heat of the 2019 general elections left the ruling APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

