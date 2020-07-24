JUST IN…Former Speaker, Dogara, decamps to APC

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has once again jumped parties, by making a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known by the chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

The former Speaker had in the heat of the 2019 general elections left the ruling APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Buni told newsmen that Dogara “is now a member of the APC.”

Meanwhile, when accosted for his response, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives declined to speak.

Dogara, after dumping the APC in 2018, contested for the House of Representatives seat for the fourth time and won on the platform of the PDP.

He has been representing Bogoro/Dass, Nigeria/Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency of Bauchi State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly since 2007.

