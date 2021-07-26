JUST IN: Four more students of Kaduna Bethel college regain freedom

Another four abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Maraban Damishi, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the students escaped from the bandits on Sunday.

The CAN chairman added that 83 students are still in captivity.

He said: “Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State command, Mohammed Jalige, also confirmed the development.

Gunmen had in the early hour of July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.

The development came just 24 hours after 28 students of the college regained their freedom.

