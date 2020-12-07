JUST IN: Fresh #EndSARS protest breaks out in Osogbo

#EndSARS protesters on Monday trooped out into the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital in a fresh round of protests.

The #EndSARS protesters stormed the streets demanding the release of all protesters taken into custody by the police.

They also clamoured for the unfreezing of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.

The #EndSARS protesters converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area and marched to the Osun State House of Assembly and the State Secretariat, Abere.

The protesters carried different placards which read: “We are not fighting for any political party”, “#End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria”, ” #End fake judicial panel of Inquiry in Osun”, “Unfreeze all the frozen account”, ” We are Nigerian youths” among others.

The #EndSARS protesters had demonstrated nationwide for two weeks to demand an end to the rogue police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Violence erupted as hoodlums had hijacked the #EndSARS protests to cause mayhem in many parts of the country, leading to the deaths of many people, and destruction of property.

