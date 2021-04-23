JUST IN: Geidam, Yobe reportedly under attack by Boko Haram | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram fighters are currently attacking Geidam, the headquarters of Geidam local government area of Yobe State.

Geidam is the hometown of the Acting Inspector-General of the Police, Baba Alkali.

There were Sounds of heavy gunfire in the town as the frightened residents stayed indoors for their safety.

A military source told journalists that a Nigerian Air Force jet has been deployed to the town to dislodge the jihadists.

At least three Nigeria Customs Service personnel were abducted when the Boko Haram fighters attacked the town on February 9.

