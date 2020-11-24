Gombe Assembly speaker impeached

Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim was on Tuesday impeached.

He was immediately replaced with Hon Abubakar Mohammed as the new Speaker of the House.

Kurba was impeached by 16 out of the 24 members of the House, and the new Speaker, Hon. Luggerewol, representing Akko Central constituency, who was however, elected by 15 members was immediately sworn-in.

The impeachment proceedings was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Siddi Buba, representing Kwami West constituency.

During the same session, the leader of the House, Samuel Marcus representing Pero-Chonge was also impeached and replaced with Yarima Ladan Gaule of Kaltungo East constituency.

