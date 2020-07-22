JUST IN...Gov Fayemi tests positive for covid-19

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday revealed that he had tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.

He made this known on his twitter handle.

He wrote on @kfayemi on Wednesday morning that he was confirmed positive after he took a third test for the dreaded disease on Tuesday.

Fayemi said he was generally okay but had self-isolated at home and receiving the best care from his medical team.

The Ekiti State governor added that he would delegate critical tasks to his deputy but would continue routine duty from home.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home,” the tweet read.

Fayemi has joined the list of several other state governors who have tested positive for the pandemic.

Among the other governors include Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna; Romi Akeredolu, Ondo; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta and David Umahi, Ebony.



