The Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Saturday announced the dissolution of the state Executive Council.
The Governor also approved the recall of his Chief of Staff, Dr. ACB Agbazuere, who was earlier suspended from.ofrice.
More details later….
- CBN threatens to shut accounts of operators who flout Diaspora remittance regulations - January 23, 2021
- JUST IN… Gov Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, recalls suspended Chief of Staff - January 23, 2021
- Any party with Igbo candidate will get 100% of our votes –Nwodo - January 23, 2021