JUST IN… Gov Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, recalls suspended Chief of Staff

January 23, 2021
BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds election of Ikpeazu, Ishaku, Okowa
The Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Saturday announced the dissolution of the state Executive Council.

The Governor also approved the recall of his Chief of Staff, Dr. ACB Agbazuere, who was earlier suspended from.ofrice.

