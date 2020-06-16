JUST IN… Gov Obaseki dumps APC, after meeting with Buhari

In what many have described as expected, the embattled Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has resigned from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced his resignation after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday.

It will be recalled that Obaseki was disqualified on the terms that his high School Certificate and NYSC Certificate were defective, but the decision is widely believed to have been influenced by the APC national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki has met with the high-ranking members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the past few days, and is believed to be headed to the main opposition party ahead of the September governorship election in his state.

