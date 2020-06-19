Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has ordered that all courts in the state be shut down immediately.
The governor gave the directive on Friday, in a broadcast to residents, and also ordered all judiciary staff in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 tests.
He further announced that the state had recorded it’s first COVID-19 death, which he described as regrettable and saddening.
By Emmanuella Ibe…
More details to come…
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- 49-yr-old Florida man arrested, reveals how he killed U.S-based Nigerian activist - June 19, 2020
- JUST IN….Gov Umahi shuts down courts as Ebonyi records first COVID-19 death - June 19, 2020
- WHO certifies Nigeria Polio free - June 19, 2020