JUST IN….Gov Umahi shuts down courts as Ebonyi records first COVID-19 death

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has ordered that all courts in the state be shut down immediately.

The governor gave the directive on Friday, in a broadcast to residents, and also ordered all judiciary staff in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 tests.

He further announced that the state had recorded it’s first COVID-19 death, which he described as regrettable and saddening.

