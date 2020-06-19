Latest Politics

JUST IN….Gov Umahi shuts down courts as Ebonyi records first COVID-19 death

June 19, 2020
david umahi
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has ordered that all courts in the state be shut down immediately.

The governor gave the directive on Friday, in a broadcast to residents, and also ordered all judiciary staff in the state to immediately proceed for COVID-19 tests.

He further announced that the state had recorded it’s first COVID-19 death, which he described as regrettable and saddening.
By Emmanuella Ibe…

More details to come…

Opinions

