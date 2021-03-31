JUST IN: Gunmen attack ex-CBN governor, Soludo, kill three police orderlies in Anambra | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday attacked a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in Anambra State.

Three police orderlies attached to the ex-CBN governor were killed in the attack which occurred at his hometown in Isiofia, Aguata local government area of the state.

Soludo is vying for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack.

The spokesman, however, said he still gathering information on the incident.

