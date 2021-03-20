JUST IN: Gunmen attack police headquarters, free suspects in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday evening razed the Isiala Mbano Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State.

The hoodlums also freed suspects and carted away arms from the divisional headquarters located in the Umuelemai area of the state.

An eyewitness told journalists that the gunmen arrived at the headquarters in large number, sacked policemen on duty, freed suspects detained at the facility and invaded the armoury.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three suspected kidnappers of Imo priest

They later set fire on the facility.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the attack later.

Join the conversation

Opinions