JUST IN: Gunmen raze another INEC office in Imo as attacks on commission's facilities hit 42 | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday morning attacked the newly built Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Okwudor community, Njaba local government area of Imo State and set fire on the building.

The office was commissioned shortly before the 2019 general elections.

The incident came just one week after hoodlums attacked three INEC offices in Anambra, Enugu and Imo States.

The commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja, said the gunmen attacked the facility at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He said the attack brought the total number of INEC offices attacked across the country to 42.

Okoye said: “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo State, Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba local government area of the state was set ablaze today (Sunday).

“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment, and furniture.

“The latest incident has been reported to police for investigation.”

