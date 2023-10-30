JUST IN: Gunshots, teargas fired at Rivers Assembly as lawmakers move to impeach Gov Fubara (Video)

About 23 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly have commenced the process of impeaching the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara amidst gunshots and firing of teargas within the assembly complex.

The 23 lawmakers, including the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, who presided over the sitting, resolved to begin the process.

The lawmakers also suspended the leader of the House, Edison Ehie, and some of their colleagues believed to be loyal to the governor.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that there was an explosion at the assembly complex on Sunday night as the chamber was razed.

READ ALSO:Fire breaks out at Rivers Assembly

Lawmakers immediately after the sitting, were seen at about 8:15 am driving out of the Assembly with heavy security escorts.

Following the gunshot and firing of teargas, people ran helter-skelter as policemen chased people, including workers whose offices are located within the premises.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now