JUST IN... Hilliard Eta takes over as APC acting National Chairman

The last is yet to be heard of the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as Hilliard Eta, Vice Chairman, South South, has announced his take over as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Eta also on Wednesday in Abuja declared as vacant the office of the Deputy National Secretary of the party, occupied by Chief Victor Giadom.

Eta is the third national official of the party to lay claim to the office of the National Chairman of the APC after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole from office.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu had on Tuesday announced former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi as the party’s acting National Chairman before the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom declared himself the authentic acting Chairman of the party, relying on a March judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Lugbe, Abuja.

More details later…

