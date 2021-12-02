JUST IN: Hoodlums burn campaign office of Kano guber aspirant loyal to Shekarau

The gubernatorial campaign office of Senator Barau Jibrin, a stalwart of the Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums on Thursday morning.

Sen. Jibrin who was once a strong ally of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, reportedly fell out with the governor over his leadership style and moved to Shekarau’s camp and was said to have become one of the strongest forces against Ganduje.

According to reports, the armed hoodlums, after setting the campaign office of Senator Jibrin located along Maiduguri road, on fire, proceeded to the Gyadi Gyadi quarters where the state party secretariat was located, with the intention of setting it ablaze but were repelled by security operatives.

This is coming few days after a Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the Ganduje-led APC faction in the state while recognising the faction led by former Governor Shekarau.

On Wednesday, officials of the Kano State Bureau of Lands locked up the office of the lawyer of a House of Representatives member, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, Barrister Ibrahim Jimoh (SAN) who secured victory against the state in the APC Congresses crises in the Abuja court.

The Bureau had accused the owners of the six story building of not settling over N3 billion tenement rate, but informed sources say the move was orchestrated by the state government following the unfavourable judgment.

