JUST IN: Idahosa wins APC governorship primary in Edo

A governorship aspirant, Dennis Idahosa, on Saturday emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, announced the results at the end of the primary election on Saturday in Benin City.

Uzodinma, the Chairman of the APC Edo governorship primary election committee, said Idahosa scored 40,4483 votes to defeat eight other aspirants in the race.

The Edo State governorship election will take place on September 21.

