JUST IN... IGP Adamu seals off APC national secretariat

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn on Tuesday, as men of the Nigeria Police Force sealed off the party’s national secretariat located in the Wuse II area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The order to seal was reportedly given by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, who is also scheduled to meet with the opposing camps of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) af 1pm today.

According to the sources, the IGP gave the seal off order through the FCT Commissioner of Police, to the APC Chief Security Officer, instructing that members of the NWC are not allowed entrance to the party headquarters.

