JUST IN... IGP flags off Operation RP for South-East region | Ripples Nigeria

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday launched an operation codenamed Operation Restore Peace (Operation RP) in the South-East region of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the operation at the Micheal Okpara Square in Enugu State, the acting IGP said the operation was customised to bring back the cherished peace that the South-East was known for.

According to him, the operation would boost the efforts of police to change the narrative back to what the Igbos are known for, and ensure that “all lives in peace” in the region.

In attendance were the South-East Governors led by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

More details later…

By Victor Uzoho

