JUST IN: Ihedioha withdraws from Imo PDP gov’ship primary

Emeka Ihedioha, a former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has dropped out of the campaign to be the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Imo State Governorship election.

Ihedioha announced his choice in a letter to Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, the embattled national chairman of the PDP, on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Ihedioha was a former governor of the state as he had emerged winner of the 2019 election before being removed from office on 14 January 2020 by the Supreme Court, which declared the APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, the authentic winner of the poll.

Ihedioha said, “As I turned 58 years last Friday, March 24, I had cause to reflect on so many things, including the state of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Having been a member since its formation in 1998, I align myself with the request made by our state chapter to the National Working Committee (NWC) for a consensus choice of the candidate regarding the 2023 Governorship primaries.

“ In the interest of harmony and unity of the Party, I have elected to make the personal sacrifice of withdrawing from further participation in the processes leading to the emergence of the gubernatorial candidate.

“This decision was not taken lightly. My commitment to the service of our people has never been in doubt.

“And I am sure many of those who have, on their own, already started mobilizing for me in Imo State will be disappointed.

“I sincerely seek their understanding and that of associates, admirers and particularly the electorates who have over the years aligned themselves and identified with my political aspirations.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served my various constituencies both as a legislator and Governor. I am also proud of the positive impact I made, particularly in the seven months I served as the Governor of Imo State.”

