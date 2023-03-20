JUST IN: INEC declares APC’s Hyacinth Alia winner of Benue governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hyacinth Alia, as the winner of the Benue State governorship election.

Alia garnered 473,933 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Titus Uba, who polled 223,913 votes in the election.

READ ALSO: Suspected ballot box snatcher shot dead by soldiers in Benue

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Adamu Farouk Kuta, who announced the results in Makurdi, said Herman Hembe of the Labour Party ended in third position with 41,881 votes.

