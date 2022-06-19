Politics
JUST IN: INEC declares APC’s Oyebanji winner of Ekiti governorship election 2022
The Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) has declared Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.
INEC’s Chief returning officer for the election, Kayode Adebowale, who made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said Oyebanji emerged winner having polled 187,057 votes.
Oyebanji, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and anointed candidate of Governor Kayode Fayemi won in 15 of the 16 local government areas in the election. The last local governemnt, Efon, was won by Kolawole of the PDP, who hails from there.
The results were transmitted electronically, which accounted for its early release and conclusion compared to other governorship elections in the country.
The results:
A – 166
AAC – 409
ADC – 5,997
ADP- 3,495
APC- 187,057
APGA- 376
All – 290
LP – 195
PRP- 1,980
NNPN- 529
PDP- 67457
SDP – 82,211
YPP-618
ZLP-282
Registered voters – 989,224
Accredited voters – 365,438
Valid votes – 351,865
Rejected votes – 8888
Total votes cast – 360753
