Connect with us

Politics

JUST IN: INEC declares APC’s Oyebanji winner of Ekiti governorship election 2022

Published

35 mins ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commisssion (INEC) has declared Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

INEC’s Chief returning officer for the election, Kayode Adebowale, who made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said Oyebanji emerged winner having polled 187,057 votes.

Announcing other results of the election, Adebowale, who is also the vice chancellor, University of Ibadan, said Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came second with 82,211 votes, while Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 67, 457 votes.

Oyebanji, the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and anointed candidate of Governor Kayode Fayemi won in 15 of the 16 local government areas in the election. The last local governemnt, Efon, was won by Kolawole of the PDP, who hails from there.

The results were transmitted electronically, which accounted for its early release and conclusion compared to other governorship elections in the country.

The results:

A – 166

AAC – 409

ADC – 5,997

ADP- 3,495

APC- 187,057

APGA- 376

All – 290

LP – 195

PRP- 1,980

NNPN- 529

PDP- 67457

SDP – 82,211

YPP-618

ZLP-282

Registered voters – 989,224

Accredited voters – 365,438

Valid votes – 351,865

Rejected votes – 8888

Total votes cast – 360753

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 × 2 =

Investigations

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
Investigations3 days ago

FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment

TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims' funds through 'SportyBet' platform
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform

As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment

In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour

The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
forest woods in Cross River forest woods in Cross River
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...