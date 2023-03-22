JUST IN: INEC declares Labour Party’s Alex Otti winner of Abia governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the Labour Party candidate, Alex Otti, as the winner of last weekend’s governorship election in Abia State.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, who announced the results in Umuahia, said Otti polled 175,467 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Okey Ahiwe and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election.

Ahiwe and Nwafor garnered 88,529 and 28,972 respectively in the exercise.

INEC had on Monday suspended the collation of the election results in Abia and Enugu over the invasion of its facilities in the two states by thugs.

This is the first time Labour Party will produce a governor in any state in Nigeria since 2009.

The first time the party produced a governor was in 2009 when the Supreme Court sacked the late Olusegun Agagu and declared Dr. Olusegun Mimiko as the duly elected governor of Ondo State in the 2007 election.

Mimiko, who ruled the state from February 2009 to February 2017, later switched to the PDP.

