Latest Politics Top Stories

INEC declares PDP’s Douye Diri gov-elect of Bayelsa

February 14, 2020
BAYELSA GUBER: Diri's campaign asks police to prosecute 'APC thugs'
By Ripples Nigeria

In line with the ruling of the Supreme Court, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared Diri Douye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Chairman of the electoral body, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu at a briefing in Abuja also said it would immediately issue a certificate of return to the Diri.

The apex court had on Thursday sacked Mr. David Lyon, the now ex-Bayelsa State governor-elect and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The court handed down the decision through a panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, ruling that Degi-Eremioyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Read also: Disgruntled politicians hired thugs to boo Buhari in Maiduguri – Presidency

In the unanimous decision by the five justices, the court held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC contained false information of fundamental nature.

The Supreme Court further held that since Lyon and his deputy held a joint ticket, Degi-Eremieoyo’s disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

The court thereafter ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to them and issue a fresh one to the party that secured the second highest number of votes and got the required constitutional spread.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!