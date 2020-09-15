Business Latest

JUST IN…. Inflation hits 28-month high, rises to 13.22%

September 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed in everyday living, climbed to 13.22% in August.

This is 0.40% higher than the figure reported the month before, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */