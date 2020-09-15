JUST IN…. Inflation hits 28-month high, rises to 13.22%

Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed in everyday living, climbed to 13.22% in August.
This is 0.40% higher than the figure reported the month before, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
