Business • Latest JUST IN…. Inflation rate jumps to 2-year high of 12.40% June 17, 2020 By Ripples Nigeria Details shortly… Author Recent Posts Ripples NigeriaWe are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears. www.ripplesnigeria.com Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all) RAPE ALLEGATIONS: Police arrests D’banj’s accuser after singer demands apology, N100m - June 17, 2020 Kano govt faults FG’s claim that 50% of mass death related to COVID-19 - June 17, 2020 JUST IN… Hilliard Eta takes over as APC acting National Chairman - June 17, 2020 Join the conversation Opinions