JUST IN… Inflation rate rises for 14th consecutive month on rocketing food prices

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian inflation climbed for the 14th month in a row in October to 14.23%, its peak level in 30 months, driven by escalating food prices, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday, in its latest Consumer Price Index report (CPI), as the cost of living in Africa’s biggest economy continues to show no sign of ebbing.

